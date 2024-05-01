Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $69.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Olin Stock Down 2.4 %

OLN opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Olin by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 651.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 209.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in Olin by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

