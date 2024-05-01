Oppenheimer Increases OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $160.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

