Oppenheimer Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $416.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $436.00 to $416.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $362.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

