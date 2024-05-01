Origin Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:OBK)

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBK. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $920.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBK. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $207,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

