Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Orion Group Price Performance

Orion Group stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in Orion Group by 518.8% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $166,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

