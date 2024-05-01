Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Oshkosh worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $191,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 37.1% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Oshkosh Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

