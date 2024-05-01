Oshkosh Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $11.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Oshkosh Stock Down 4.7 %

OSK stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

