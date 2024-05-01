Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $4,103,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter.

PACB stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $442.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

