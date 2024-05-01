Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 320,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.