PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) PT Lowered to $17.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PCB opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.63. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $114,790.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,465,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,311,316.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,509 shares of company stock valued at $247,400. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

