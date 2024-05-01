Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,467 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 60.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

