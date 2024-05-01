Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,767,000 after buying an additional 735,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after buying an additional 2,020,159 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after buying an additional 1,527,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,824,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

