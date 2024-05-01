Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

