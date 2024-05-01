Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $47.26 on Monday. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 41.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

