PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 2,710.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

