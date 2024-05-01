Piper Sandler Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $75.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.46% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:OLN opened at $52.28 on Monday. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.2% during the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Olin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Olin by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

