Piper Sandler Increases Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $24.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 79.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

