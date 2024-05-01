Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Polaris by 536.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.