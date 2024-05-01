Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $362.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.37. Pool has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.