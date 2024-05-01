PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 108,140 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

