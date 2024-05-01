PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,371 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

PPL stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

