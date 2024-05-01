Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.