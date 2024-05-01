PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 5,201 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $430,798.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,618.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.7 %

PriceSmart stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several research firms have commented on PSMT. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $2,420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $408,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

