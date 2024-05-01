Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Procore Technologies worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,672 shares of company stock worth $36,612,454. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.