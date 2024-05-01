PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $860.82 and its 200 day moving average is $643.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

