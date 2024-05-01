R1 RCM (RCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

