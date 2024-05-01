RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Up 23.3%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). Approximately 100,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 49,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.70, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.41.

About RA International Group

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

