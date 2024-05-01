Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $162,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RPD opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

