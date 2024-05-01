Raymond James & Associates Acquires 15,500 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASPS. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

