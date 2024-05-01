Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,964 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 297,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $12.69.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

