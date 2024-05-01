Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Shares in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get TPG alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in TPG by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TPG by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG by 11.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,077.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,398.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TPG news, CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $41,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,326,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,513,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. 78.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TPG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPG

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.