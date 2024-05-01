Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tilray were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

