Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,773 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

DSU opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

