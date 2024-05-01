Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:YDEC opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

