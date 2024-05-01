Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 53.9% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 63.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 560.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 62,348 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.99. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

