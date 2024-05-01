Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DNOW were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DNOW by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,829,000 after acquiring an additional 639,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DNOW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DNOW by 22.7% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,794,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 331,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DNOW by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DNOW by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 870,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,319 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNOW Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $15.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DNOW from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
DNOW Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
