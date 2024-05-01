Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. The company has a market cap of $199.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.