Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 60,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.79. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

