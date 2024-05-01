Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 0.99. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.0444 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94.74%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.