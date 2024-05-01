Raymond James & Associates Has $210,000 Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXH. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5,898.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,549 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CXH opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.