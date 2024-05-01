Raymond James & Associates Has $212,000 Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NTG opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

