Raymond James & Associates Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 292.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $81.77 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

