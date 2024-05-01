Raymond James & Associates Has $230,000 Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.8% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

