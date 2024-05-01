Raymond James & Associates Has $237,000 Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sylvamo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at $710,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at $710,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

