Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEV. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 644,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

