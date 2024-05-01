Raymond James & Associates Invests $215,000 in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 91.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE ALG opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.