Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,874,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after buying an additional 1,868,475 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,541,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 529,289 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 508,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 256,925 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 395,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 76,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

