Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZIM opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

