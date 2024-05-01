Raymond James & Associates Makes New $202,000 Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,737 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 5,390.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,398 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $137.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.