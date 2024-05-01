Raymond James & Associates Makes New $209,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after buying an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $6,086,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $4,879,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

